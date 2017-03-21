Cowboys Corner

March 21, 2017 12:36 PM

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl XXVII ring sells for $20,713

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

Tony Casillas’ 1992 Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring sold for $20,713 in the Lelands.com 2017 Winter Auction, which closed on March 17.

The Cowboys beat Buffalo 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena. Casillas won two Super Bowl rings with the Cowboys. The other was the following season in the Cowboys’ 30-13 win over Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVIII in Atlanta.

The opening bid was $5,000. It received 14 bids during the auction, which began in February.

Other notable sales include:

▪  A 2001 New England Patriots Super Bowl ring ($25,063)

▪  A Walt Frazier circa 1971 New York Knicks game-worn jersey ($71,508), the most ever for a Knicks jersey.

▪  Babe Ruth's first Major League game program ($61,322).

▪  1976 George Foreman fight-worn trunks from Joe Frazier II ($24,427)

