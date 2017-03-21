Texas High School coaches to honor Cowboys’ Charlotte Jones Anderson

Dallas Cowboys executive vice-president/chief brand officer Charlotte Jones Anderson has been named the winner of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s 2017 Distinguished Service Award.
The Cowboys have a longtime commitment to high school sports in Texas.
Anderson will be recognized at the Hall of Honor luncheon on July 26. The luncheon will be held at the Hilton Hotel in Houston at 1 p.m. The event is part of the annual THSCA Coaching School and Convention, which will take place July 23-26.
Tickets to the luncheon are $40 each and can be purchased from the THSCA office or at the luncheon.
Retired Arlington Lamar football coach Eddy Peach is among five Hall of Honor inductees. The others are Don Clayton, Ernie Johnson, Robert Vela and James Cameron. Vela and Cameron will be inducted posthumously.
