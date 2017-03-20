Brandon Carr: Things worked out the way it worked out in Dallas

Brandon Carr said he never seriously considered retirement.
The former Cowboys cornerback met with the Baltimore media for the first time Monday after signing a four-year, $24 million contract with the Ravens.
“Well, that is the media for you out there. They take something and run with it,” Carr said in quotes released by the Ravens. “I just basically said, ‘[It has been] nine years.’ I probed the question to them [the media]: ‘How long is a career?’ They run with it whichever way they want to run with it. It probably lasted about 17 seconds, and you get it out of your system.
“It was a tough loss [in the playoffs to Green Bay]. It is a game of inches, and on that particular play at the end, it just took a lot out of me. I went hard this past offseason. We had a great feeling about the things in the air, and what was going to happen with our team that past year. It just hurt. It hurt a lot. It still hurts, but at the same time, I feel like I have a lot of football left to play. Last year, I feel like I was getting back to my form, so to speak, from the previous year. I was in a very good space, and I just want to build off that this year, become stronger and better this year and continue to stay locked in.”
After the loss to the Packers, Carr raised the possibility of retirement. He said, “I’ve been thinking about it sometime. Then I think about what am I going to do. Don’t make too much of it. I’m probably just hungry right now, get some food in me, might feel better, get some of Jerry’s macaroni and cheese or something.”
Carr became a free agent this offseason and found a new home in Baltimore after five years with the Cowboys. He signed a one-year deal with a series of options, getting $4 million as a signing bonus.
He leaves Dallas after never signing a ballyhooed five-year, $50.1 million deal with the Cowboys in 2012. It was the last time the Cowboys signed a big-money free agent from another team.
Carr agreed to a pay cut before last season but still made $46.5 million from the Cowboys.
Carr made seven interceptions, defensed 48 passes and made 275 tackles in his career in Dallas. But he started all 80 possible games in five seasons.
In fact, in nine NFL seasons – the first four with the Chiefs – Carr has never missed a start. That’s 144 consecutive games and counting.
“One of the biggest things about this guy is you talk about dependability,” Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees told Baltimore reporters Monday. “That is rare [to start every game]. What, nine years? That is incredible. In this game, that is really important.”
The Cowboys will miss Carr’s leadership and his commitment to giving back to the community.
“The things worked out the way it worked out in Dallas, and everything happens for a reason,” Carr said. “I am so blessed that the opportunity arose, but I feel like this opportunity is a great one. It is one for me to take advantage of.”
