Kellen Moore re-signs with Cowboys as Tony Romo continues wait

While Tony Romo continues to wait to find his new home, the Cowboys went ahead with their plans for a future without him. They re-signed backup quarterback Kellen Moore on Monday.
Moore agreed to a one-year, $775,000 minimum-benefit deal, according to a source.
The 27-year-old veteran is a favorite of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. Moore’s knowledge of the offense, along with his agreeing to a deal that will count only $615,000 against the salary cap, led to his return as the backup to Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys had veteran Josh McCown in for a visit last week, but he signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Jets. It was more than the Cowboys were willing to spend on a backup quarterback, and McCown will begin the offseason program as the Jets’ starter.
Moore missed all of last season after breaking his right leg in an Aug. 2 training camp practice.
Moore, who went 50-3 at Boise State, didn’t play in his first three seasons in Detroit. He signed with the Cowboys in 2015 and ended up starting two games.
Moore went 0-2 late in the 2015 season, completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 779 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.
Prescott, Moore and Romo are the three quarterbacks on the Cowboys’ roster. The Cowboys will part ways with Romo at some point this offseason and likely will draft a quarterback in the mid-rounds to serve as a developmental prospect.
The Cowboys drafted Prescott in the fourth round last year, and he won offensive rookie of the year honors.
