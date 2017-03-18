Cornerback Mo Claiborne opts for fresh start with New York Jets

1:30 Two children injured in accidental shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's Pause

0:41 1 killed, 1 injured in Denton County wreck

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:05 Rangers' A.J. Griffin pleased with Alamodome outing

1:29 Chi Chi Gonzalez stunned by injury

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

3:18 Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8