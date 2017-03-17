Tyrone Crawford: Love Tony Romo to death, want what’s best for him

Tony Romo’s future remains in limbo as the Dallas Cowboys continue to hold onto the veteran quarterback in hopes of trading him.
Romo posted a farewell video more than a week ago when NFL free agency began, a seemingly telling sign he expected to be released. And all signs point to the Cowboys eventually parting ways with him.
But the time hasn’t come yet and his teammates are much like fans, wondering what’s going to happen.
“Yeah, Tony’s my guy. Love him to death,” defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford said on Friday as he hosted a ‘Fuel Up to Play 60’ assembly for students at Shawnee Trail Elementary School.
“Just want what’s best for him. A lot of the fans and everything are about Cowboys Nation and so am I. But I’m also about Tony Romo and what’s best for him and his family. That’s a good friend of mine.
“Obviously I think about the person more than I think about what everyone is talking about. I definitely want whatever is best for Tony at this point.”
What’s best would seem to be an amicable divorce between the Cowboys and Romo, assuming Romo has a desire to start and contend for a championship. The Cowboys have made it clear that Dak Prescott is the starting quarterback going forward.
For now, though, Romo remains on the roster. Romo, who turns 37 next month, ranks first in franchise history in passing yards (34,183), passer rating (97.1), 300-yard games (46), multi-touchdown games (79), 100-plus quarterback rating games (67) and career touchdowns (248).
Comments