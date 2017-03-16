Cowboys have lost nine of 18 free agents; kept four, added three

The Cowboys began the offseason with 18 unrestricted free agents. They have lost nine and re-signed four. They also have signed three free agents from other teams:
Coming
Nolan Carroll, CB, 3-year, $10 million deal with $3 million guaranteed
Damontre Moore, DE, 1-year, $1.665 million deal with $100,000 signing bonus
Stephen Paea, DE, 1-year, $2 million deal with $500,000 guaranteed
Going
Brandon Carr, CB, 4-year, $24 million deal with the Ravens
Barry Church, S, 4-year, $26 million deal with $12 million guaranteed with the Jaguars
Morris Claiborne, CB, Agreed to terms with the Jets
Jack Crawford, DL, 3-year, $8.8 million deal with $3 million guaranteed
Ryan Davis, DE, 2-year, $2.2 million deal with $100,000 guaranteed
Lance Dunbar, RB, 1-year, $3 million with the Rams
Ron Leary, OG, 4-year, $36 million deal with $24 million guaranteed with Broncos
Terrell McClain, DT, 4-year, $21 million deal with $10.5 million guaranteed with the Redskins
J.J. Wilcox, S, 2-year, $6.25 million deal with $2.125 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers
Staying
Brice Butler, WR, 1-year, $1.1 million with $300,000 guaranteed
Jonathan Cooper, OG, 1-year deal
Darren McFadden, RB, 1-year deal
Terrance Williams, WR, 4-year, $17 million deal with $9.5 million guaranteed
