Cowboys Corner

March 16, 2017 3:42 PM

Cowboys have lost nine of 18 free agents; kept four, added three

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

By Charean Williams

cjwilliams@star-telegram.com

The Cowboys began the offseason with 18 unrestricted free agents. They have lost nine and re-signed four. They also have signed three free agents from other teams:

Coming

Nolan Carroll, CB, 3-year, $10 million deal with $3 million guaranteed

Damontre Moore, DE, 1-year, $1.665 million deal with $100,000 signing bonus

Stephen Paea, DE, 1-year, $2 million deal with $500,000 guaranteed

Going

Brandon Carr, CB, 4-year, $24 million deal with the Ravens

Barry Church, S, 4-year, $26 million deal with $12 million guaranteed with the Jaguars

Morris Claiborne, CB, Agreed to terms with the Jets

Jack Crawford, DL, 3-year, $8.8 million deal with $3 million guaranteed

Ryan Davis, DE, 2-year, $2.2 million deal with $100,000 guaranteed

Lance Dunbar, RB, 1-year, $3 million with the Rams

Ron Leary, OG, 4-year, $36 million deal with $24 million guaranteed with Broncos

Terrell McClain, DT, 4-year, $21 million deal with $10.5 million guaranteed with the Redskins

J.J. Wilcox, S, 2-year, $6.25 million deal with $2.125 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers

Staying

Brice Butler, WR, 1-year, $1.1 million with $300,000 guaranteed

Jonathan Cooper, OG, 1-year deal

Darren McFadden, RB, 1-year deal

Terrance Williams, WR, 4-year, $17 million deal with $9.5 million guaranteed

Related content

Cowboys Corner

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nerlens Noel going through his shooting drills

View more video

Sports Videos