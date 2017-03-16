Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr reaches deal with Baltimore Ravens

Brandon Carr is the latest to bolt from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.
The veteran cornerback has reached a four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. ESPN reported that it would be a one-year deal with a series of options that can make it a four-year pact.
Carr, 30, started all 80 games in his five-year stint with the Cowboys. He contemplated retirement after a decade in the NFL, but is going to continue his career.
Carr never produced like many expected when he signed a five-year, $50 million contract before the 2012 season. He had seven interceptions over his time with the Cowboys, including only one in his final three seasons.
But Carr was dependable to play every Sunday and served as a solid leader in the locker room and community. He was the Cowboys’ NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2015.
In 10 seasons, Carr has never missed a start (144). He has 15 career interceptions.
With Carr departing, the Cowboys secondary continues to take hits. Safeties Barry Church (Jacksonville) and J.J. Wilcox (Tampa Bay) have also signed elsewhere, and fellow cornerback Morris Claiborne is also receiving interest from other teams.
The Cowboys did add cornerback depth earlier this month, though, signing cornerback Nolan Carroll.
