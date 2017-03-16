Cowboys lose another free agent as Lance Dunbar heads to LA Rams

The Dallas Cowboys have seen another free agent depart.
Reserve running back Lance Dunbar has reached a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, a source confirmed. The deal is worth up to $3 million.
Dunbar is the seventh Cowboy to depart in free agency, joining safeties Barry Church (Jacksonville) and J.J. Wilcox (Tampa Bay); defensive linemen Jack Crawford (Atlanta), Terrell McClain (Washington) and Ryan Davis (Buffalo); and guard Ron Leary (Denver).
Of their 18 free agents, the Cowboys have re-signed two -- receivers Terrance Williams and Brice Butler.
Dunbar, 27, has spent his entire career with the Cowboys up to this point. The Haltom High School and North Texas product joined the organization as an undrafted free agent in 2012.
He developed into a change-of-pace and third-down back who had his best season in 2014. He rushed for 99 yards on 29 carries and had 217 receiving yards in 2014.
Dunbar saw his 2015 season cut short when he sustained a severe knee injury in Week 4 at New Orleans. But he re-signed with the Cowboys last offseason and saw action in 13 games, rushing for 31 yards and a touchdown. Dunbar also had 122 receiving yards.
By signing with the Rams, Dunbar reunites with his first NFL running backs coach, Skip Peete, who served in the same role with the Cowboys from 2007-12.
The Cowboys’ running game is still strong, of course, with Ezekiel Elliott looking to improve upon a rookie season that saw him lead the league in rushing. Alfred Morris remains on the roster, too, although his status is uncertain after he lost his game-day role to Darren McFadden late in the season.
McFadden remains on the free agent market.
