Tony Romo's National Fantasy Football Convention set for Dallas

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo might not be long for Dallas.
But the Romo-backed National Fantasy Football Convention will call Dallas home this year as it finally gets off the ground after two previously failed attempts in Las Vegas and Pasadena in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
The event is scheduled for July 14-16, roughly a week before the Cowboys begin training camp. The location and time will be determined at a later date.
ESPN fantasy football expert Matthew Berry will serve as host of three-day event that will include fantasy strategy sessions, autograph sessions, question-and-answer sessions, parties, and tailgates, along with over 100 current and former NFL players and personalities among the participants.
In addition to Romo, several Cowboys are committed to the event, including tight end Jason Witten, receiver Dez Bryant, and running back Ezekiel Elliott as well as stars from across the league.
"Our main goal has always been to give the fans a chance to interact with the players during a truly unforgettable experience," NFFC Executive Director Andy Alberth said. "And after three years of hardwork were unbelievably excited to see it all come together this summer in Dallas. were also excited about the impact the convention is going to have on local businesses and the overall economic benefit it will have on the city of Dallas. We want to thank all of the fans for there continuing support."
The third time is the charm for the NFFC, who blames the NFL for previous failed attempts. The Fan Expo, the parent company of the NFFC, claimed that the NFL had threatened to fine and “potentially” suspend players if they attended the convention in Las Vegas.
Romo and the event’s organizers tried to put on a similar event again in last July in Pasadena, Calif., but postponed it. They claimed the NFL again interfered with it, this time going after sponsors instead of players.
This time it's a go in Dallas.
The only remaining question is which team will Romo be representing at the event.
