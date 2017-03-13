NFL declines comment on Ezekiel Elliott’s St. Patrick’s Day video

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has created a stir for a St. Patrick’s Day video that surfaced of him pulling down a woman’s tank top to expose her breasts. He hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing.
The NFL is aware of the video, but league spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an email “we will decline comment.”
McCarthy said Elliott is still under review by the league for domestic violence allegations filed against him last summer. The Columbus, Ohio city prosecutor’s office opted not to press charges against Elliott after a lengthy investigation.
The NFL is taking an even longer time.
Elliott, 21, expressed frustration after the season that the league hadn’t closed it yet, but that hasn’t seemed to deter him from living life and enjoying his newfound stardom.
Elliott led the NFL in rushing a season ago, gaining 1,631 yards on 322 carries with 15 touchdowns.
