Ezekiel Elliott seen on video pulling down woman’s top, exposing breast at Dallas parade

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can be seen on video pulling down a woman’s tank top to expose her breasts during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas, according to a TMZ Sports report.
Elliott was attending the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday on Greenville Avenue and was riding on a float with the woman.
Recently, Elliott said he wasn’t happy the NFL hasn’t concluded its investigation into whether he violated the personal conduct policy after an ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence last summer.
Elliott has been cleared of any legal wrongdoing after the Columbus, Ohio city prosecutor’s office determined there wasn’t enough substance to pursue charges after a lengthy investigation of its own.
“I do want closure,” Elliott said after the Cowboys’ season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
“I do. I would rather them not drag it on as long. I think if there was something to find, which there’s not, they would’ve found it by now. The police did a very thorough investigation.
“I will tell you this – it just seems like they’re dragging their feet right now. Who knows, man? I just want it to end.”
Now he might have another issue on his plate.
In fact, TMZ posted a second video showing Elliott tugging at the woman’s top again when she is playing to the crowd at the parade.
Elliott’s personal conduct situation is still subject to a suspension. The NFL can suspend players for violating the personal conduct policy even if they’ve been cleared legally.
