Could Chase Daniel be on Cowboys’ radar again this off-season?

The Cowboys like Chase Daniel, and Chase Daniel would love to return home.
But what seems like a perfect union is a longshot because the Cowboys don’t want to spend much money on a backup quarterback.
The Cowboys inquired about the former Southlake Carroll star last offseason, but the Philadelphia Eagles’ contract offer was too rich for the Cowboys. Daniel signed a three-year, $21 million deal, including $12 million in guaranteed money with Philadelphia a year ago.
But the Eagles will release Daniel after reuniting with Nick Foles, who agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal.
Daniel is expected to generate interest in free agency, with several teams still seeking a veteran backup quarterback. The Cowboys are among those teams with only Dak Prescott and the soon-be-departed Tony Romo on their roster.
The Cowboys had Josh McCown in for a visit last week. The most likely option is for the Cowboys to re-sign Kellen Moore and draft a quarterback in the mid-rounds.
Moore remains a favorite of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.
Daniel always has believed he is capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL, but so far, he hasn’t gotten the chance. He has made only two starts, going 1-1. In his seven-year career, he has played in 57 games, throwing 78 passes for 480 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
He has spent time in New Orleans, Kansas City and Philadelphia.
