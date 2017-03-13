Cowboys lose yet another free agent; 10 of their 18 remain unsigned

The Cowboys lost their sixth free agent, though it was not considered a major loss. Defensive end Ryan Davis agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills on Monday.
Davis signed with the Cowboys on Sept. 14 and was not productive enough for the team to keep. He played nine games and 155 defensive snaps, making only three tackles and six quarterback pressures with no sacks.
Davis missed two games with a hamstring injury in the middle of the season and ended the season on injured reserve.
In five NFL seasons, Davis has 30 tackles, 11 sacks, an interception and 26 quarterback hits.
Davis follows safety Barry Church (Jacksonville), safety J.J. Wilcox (Tampa Bay), defensive lineman Jack Crawford (Atlanta), defensive tackle Terrell McClain (Washington) and guard Ron Leary (Denver) out the door. Reports indicate cornerback Morris Clabiorne could sign with the Ravens.
The Cowboys re-signed receivers Brice Butler and Terrance Williams.
The Cowboys, who began the offseason with 18 free agents, have their eyes on re-signing a handful of others who remain free, including running back Darren McFadden, quarterback Kellen Moore and running back Lance Dunbar.
The Cowboys have more than $10 million in cap space, which is more than only four teams.
Cowboys’ free agents
The Cowboys began the off-season with 18 unrestricted free agents. Here is an update:
Lost
Barry Church, S, He signed a four-year, $26 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ryan Davis, DE, He agreed to a new deal with the Buffalo Bills.
Jack Crawford, DL, He signed a three-year, $10.3 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
Ron Leary, OG, He signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Denver Broncos.
Terrell McClain, DT, He signed a four-year, $21 million deal with the Washington Redskins.
J.J. Wilcox, S, He signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Re-signed
Brice Butler, WR, He returns as the Cowboys’ fourth wideout, having signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with $300,000 guaranteed.
Terrance Williams, WR, He signed a four-year, $17 million deal with $9.5 million guaranteed.
Still unsigned
Brandon Carr, CB
Morris Claiborne, CB
Jonathan Cooper, OG
Lance Dunbar, RB
Justin Durant, LB
Gavin Escobar TE
Andrew Gachkar, LB
Darren McFadden, RB
Kellen Moore, QB
Mark Sanchez, QB
Comments