Cowboys come to terms with former A&M star DE Damontre Moore

The Cowboys took a flier on a former Texas A&M standout, agreeing to terms with defensive end Damontre Moore.
Moore, a third-round pick of the Giants in 2013, played with three teams the past two seasons. He signed with the Seahawks late last season and made half a sack.
Moore has played 49 career games with no starts, making 10 sacks, 52 tackles and forcing two fumbles.
In three seasons with the Aggies, Moore made 26.5 sacks and had 45 tackles for loss, including 12.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in 2012.
Moore became the fourth player the Cowboys agreed to terms with Friday. They came to terms with receiver Terrance Williams, defensive tackle Stephen Paea and cornerback Nolan Carroll.
