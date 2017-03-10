Veteran cornerback Nolan Carroll agrees to terms with Cowboys

The Cowboys filled another need Friday, agreeing to terms with veteran cornerback Nolan Carroll.
Carroll gets a three-year deal worth $10 million, according to a source.
Carroll, 30, has played seven NFL seasons – four with the Dolphins and the past three with the Eagles. He has 54 starts, including all 16 last season.
Carroll has made eight interceptions, 221 tackles and 47 pass breakups in his career, including one interception, 10 pass breakups and 41 tackles last season.
Carroll’s signing likely means cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr have new homes next season. Claiborne and Carr have found a higher value in the free agent market than what the Cowboys currently are willing to pay, according to sources.
Carr never lived up to the five-year, $50.1 million deal the Cowboys signed him to in 2012, making only seven interceptions in five seasons. However, he never missed a game, starting all 80 in Dallas.
The Cowboys used the sixth overall pick on Claiborne in 2012. Although he had his best season in 2016, he missed nine games. Claiborne has missed 33 of a possible 80 games in his career.
Comments