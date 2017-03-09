Cowboys lose another free agent as DT Jack Crawford goes to Atlanta

The exodus continues for the cash-strapped Dallas Cowboys.
Defensive tackle Jack Crawford is the latest to bolt in free agency, reaching a three-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Crawford’s agent, David Canter, announced the news on Twitter.
Congratulations to the best name on Twitter & client @Sack_Religious on agreeing to a 3 year deal w @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/MsyHQ3ETP1— DEC Management (@davidcanter) March 9, 2017
It’s the latest blow to the Cowboys’ defense, which has seen defensive tackle Terrell McClain (Washington) and safety Barry Church (Jacksonville) depart. Offensive guard Ron Leary is also gone, reaching a deal with Denver.
Crawford wasn’t a flashy player, but proved to be a reliable member of the Rod Marinelli’s defensive line rotation. He played in all 16 regular-season games the past two seasons, registering four sacks in 2015 and 3.5 last season.
Crawford took to his social media accounts to thank the Cowboys, who acquired him prior to the 2014 season.
“The memories I’ve made over the past 3 years I’ll carry with me forever,” Crawford wrote. “Love you all.”
