Trading Tony Romo remains a possibility for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys continue to explore all options with veteran quarterback Tony Romo, including trading him, a source confirmed.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen first reported trade talk resurfacing on Thursday afternoon.
The Cowboys have been expected to release Romo as early as today. But the team may be able to salvage something for him in a trade.
The two most likely trade partners would be the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. Those are also the strong favorites to land Romo should the Cowboys release him.
Owner Jerry Jones said last week that he would abide by the “do right rule” when it came to handling Romo’s future, which means the Cowboys would likely trade him only to a contender.
If the Cowboys trade Romo, they will have to take the full $19.6 million cap hit in 2017. If they release him, they could spread that hit out over 2017 and 2018.
A trade would likely happen sooner than later.
Romo, who turns 37 in April, was injured and lost the starting quarterback job to Dak Prescott last season. He will leave the Cowboys as the franchise leader in passing yards (34,154), passing touchdowns (247), passer rating (97.1), completion percentage (65.3) and most 3,000-yard passing seasons (seven).
