Defensive tackle Terrell McClain headed to rival Washington Redskins

The Dallas Cowboys have lost their leading tackler among defensive linemen.
Nose tackle Terrell McClain has reached a four-year deal with the Washington Redskins, a source confirmed. The deal is worth more than $21 million.
McClain posted the news on his Twitter account, @McclainTerrell.
“It's been a great ride I want to give thanks to the cowboys and all the fans. The lord came thu and I'm truly blessed and ready #newchapter,” McClain wrote.
It’s a blow to the cash-strapped Cowboys. McClain, 28, was credited with 41 tackles and eight quarterback pressures last season. The 41 tackles were the most by a D-linemen.
McClain also registered 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 starts. McClain joined the Cowboys in 2014, playing in 13 games. He played in just two in 2015 as he battled injuries.
The Cowboys have three other defensive linemen who are free agents -- defensive tackles Jack Crawford and Richard Ash and defensive end Ryan Davis.
