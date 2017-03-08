Tony Romo has plenty of money ($100 million+), seeks playoff wins

Many wonder whether Tony Romo would take less money to play for the team of his choice. The answer is: Why wouldn’t he?
He made $127.42 million in 14 seasons with the Cowboys, according to spotrac.com. That includes $31.17 million in salary, $38.81 million in signing bonuses and $49 million in restructured bonuses.
Romo does not need more money. What he needs is more playoff wins.
He played in 156 regular-season games for the Cowboys, starting 127, and went 78-49. He led the Cowboys to the playoffs only four times, going 2-6.
Romo ranks first in franchise history in passing yards (34,183), passer rating (97.1), 300-yard games (46), multi-touchdown games (79), 100-plus quarterback rating games (67) and career touchdowns (248). But unlike Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, Romo never won a Super Bowl much less multiple Super Bowls.
Romo, 36, still seeks a Super Bowl ring. That’s why he will sign for a Super Bowl contender despite several other teams having more money to spend on him.
The Broncos have $29.8 million in cap space and the Texans, despite guaranteeing Brock Osweiler $16 million this season, have $15.5 million. Romo will receive an incentive-laden contract with per-game bonuses.
Romo, though, will cost the Broncos more than he would have in 2003. The Broncos offered the undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois a contract with a $20,000 signing bonus that year. The Cowboys offered $10,000.
Romo looked at the Broncos’ roster and saw Jake Plummer, Steve Beuerlein and Danny Kanell. He looked at the Cowboys and saw Quincy Carter, Chad Hutchinson and Clint Stoerner.
He signed with the Cowboys in 2003 and now might finish his career with the Broncos.
