Barry Church agrees to terms with Jacksonville

Count safety Barry Church as the first player out the Dallas Cowboys’ door in free agency in what is expected to be a wave of departures.
Church has agreed to a four-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per multiple reports.
The contract can't be signed until Thursday, the official start of free agency.
With safety J.J. Wilcox also a free agent and expected to leave, a Jeff Heath could open training camp as the starter opposite Byron Jones.
The Cowboys could also lose defensive tackle Terrell McClain and cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne.
The moves don’t include quarterback Tony Romo, who will be released and made a free agent on Thursday.
Church joined the Cowboys in 2010 as an undrafted free agent. He became integral part of the Cowboys, being named a team captain the past two years. He finished last season with 109 tackles, his fourth consecutive season with 100 or more tackles. He also had two interceptions.
The Cowboys hoped to retain him, but they knew he would get an offer in free agency out of their budget.
This was likely the seven-year veteran’s last chance at a big contract and it proved to be an offer he couldn't refuse.
