Cowboys keep wide receiver Brice Butler with 1-year deal

With No. 2 receiver Terrance Williams likely headed out the door in the free agency, the Dallas Cowboys covered themselves at the position by bringing back fourth-receiver Brice Butler on a one-year deal.
Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.
Butler confirmed that he is staying with the Cowboys and hopes to get more playing time with a possible starting role.
He sees an opportunity to get better and prove himself so he can cash in big as a free agent next off-season.
Butler caught 16 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns last season.
However, he was plagued by his inability to consistently make contested catches and a few high-profile drops. Those are areas he admittedly plans to work on with more reps and more confidence.
The re-signing of Butler doesn't preclude the Cowboys from bringing back Williams, though unlikely, or addressing the position with another player in free agency and/or the upcoming NFL Draft.
But it does give them the cover of having an experience player that they have institutional knowledge of in the fold heading into free agency, which begins Thursday.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
Comments