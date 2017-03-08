Cowboys Corner

March 8, 2017 1:05 PM

Cowboys keep wide receiver Brice Butler with 1-year deal

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

With No. 2 receiver Terrance Williams likely headed out the door in the free agency, the Dallas Cowboys covered themselves at the position by bringing back fourth-receiver Brice Butler on a one-year deal.

Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Butler confirmed that he is staying with the Cowboys and hopes to get more playing time with a possible starting role.

He sees an opportunity to get better and prove himself so he can cash in big as a free agent next off-season.

Butler caught 16 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns last season.

However, he was plagued by his inability to consistently make contested catches and a few high-profile drops. Those are areas he admittedly plans to work on with more reps and more confidence.

The re-signing of Butler doesn't preclude the Cowboys from bringing back Williams, though unlikely, or addressing the position with another player in free agency and/or the upcoming NFL Draft.

But it does give them the cover of having an experience player that they have institutional knowledge of in the fold heading into free agency, which begins Thursday.

The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

Rookies Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott emerge as stars during an 11-game win streak, leading to a 13-3 regular-season record. But a gut-wrenching divisional-round loss to the Packers kept the Cowboys from advancing in the post season.

Star-Telegram photos Editing by Mark Hoffer
 

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

Related content

Cowboys Corner

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New weather satellite shows flashes where tornadoes touched down in Texas

View more video

Sports Videos