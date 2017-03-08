Cowboys preparing for life after Romo, hosting QB Josh McCown visit

The Dallas Cowboys still haven't officially made a final decision on how they will part ways with long-time quarterback Tony Romo.
But they are already preparing for the inevitable and life after Romo.
The team is hosting veteran backup quarterback Josh McCown on a free agent visit today, according to a source.
McCown is a Jacksonville native, who played at SMU and Sam Houston State.
He is an experienced and trusted NFL backup who could be ideal behind rookie Dak Prescott once the Cowboys part ways with Romo.
McCown has spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, starting 11 games. He has also played for the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions, the Oakland Raiders, the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Cowboys are also eyeing Kellen Moore for the backup job.
McCown has also drawn interest from a number of other teams. But the Cowboys got the first visit.
It could mean that Romo's departure is coming soon via a trade or a release. The latter is most likely.
