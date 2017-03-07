A&M’s Myles Garrett among winners at combine, ND QB among losers

The NFL Scouting Combine invited 330 players. Most didn’t change their draft stock by what they did in Indianapolis. Some, though, improved themselves, and others hurt themselves.
After talking to scouts and draft analysts, here are some winners and losers:
Winners
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M: The Arlington Martin product confirmed what scouts already knew: He is athletic. Garrett ran a 4.64, did 33 reps in the 225-pound bench press and had a vertical jump of 41 inches. Garrett likely confirmed the Cleveland Browns’ thought that he is the best player in the draft.
John Ross, WR, Washington: Ross already rated as one of the top-three receivers in this year’s draft, but he became the talk of the combine after running a 4.22 in the 40-yard dash. His time was the fastest since electronic timing began in 2003. Ross, who has had major knee injuries to both knees, will undergo shoulder surgery after his pro day Saturday to repair a torn labrum.
Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina: The son of former Cowboys linebacker Robert Jones began his push to become a first-round choice with a solid Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-2, 202 pounder helped himself even more at the combine with a 4.45 in the 40, a 361/2-inch vertical, an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump and 15 reps on the bench press. No one expected Jones to run that fast.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford: McCaffrey had only two blips at the combine: His name was misspelled on the back of his official combine shirt (McCaffery), and he did only 10 reps in the 225-pound bench. But everything else went swimmingly as McCaffrey showed why he will be a first-round choice. He ran the 40 in 4.48, had a 371/2-inch vertical, went 6.57 in the three-cone drill and excelled in both running back and receiver drills. "He is a matchup nightmare," NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt said.
Haason Reddick, LB, Temple: The 6-1, 237-pounder cemented his spot as the top outside linebacker. Reddick, who had 15.5 sacks and 35 tackles for loss in his final two college seasons, ran a 4.52, had 24 reps in the bench, leaped 361/2-inches in the vertical and had an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump.
Losers
Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama: Foster was sent home from the combine before he did anything. He reportedly got in a heated argument with a hospital employee while waiting for medical exams. Foster, projected as a first-round choice before the combine, now has to answer character questions.
Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama: Allen had surgery on both his shoulders during his college career, and medical exams at the combine revealed arthritis. Allen blew off the concerns, saying, "Not at all, not at all. …My shoulder feels good. Every doctor said if there is a problem, it’s after football, way after football. I have no concerns at all."
Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington: Kupp, the all-time FCS leader in receiving yards with 6,464, ran only a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash. Scouts now likely view him as a slot receiver in the NFL, which won’t help his draft stock.
Teez Tabor, CB, Florida: He bragged in interviews that he is not only the top cornerback in this year’s draft but the best player. However, Tabor ran only a 4.62 in the 40 and did not look the part of a top prospect during drills.
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame: He posted pedestrian numbers in the 40 (4.83), vertical (301/2 inchers) and other drills. Kizer was even worse in the throwing portion of the combine, with serious questions about his footwork.
