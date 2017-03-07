Texas HS football rules, with Myles Garrett, Patrick Mahomes, others

Five Tarrant County products were among the 35 Texans who took part in the NFL Scouting Combine last week. Most will hear their names called on draft day.
“Everyone knows that the southern part of the U.S. is where the football happens at, especially Texas,” said Utah offensive lineman Sam Tevi, who played at Euless Trinity. “I’m trying not to boast, but I think Texas has some of the best football in the country, especially where I’m from in the Dallas area. Schools like Allen, Aledo, Euless Trinity, so many others like DeSoto and Cedar Hill, all those schools in the Dallas area, they’re all really good and all like to compete against each other but at the same time, we’re having fun.”
For the first time in history, Tarrant County is expected to have the No. 1 overall choice. The Cleveland Browns should make Arlington Martin’s Myles Garrett, who played at Texas A&M, the top pick.
“It would great, not only to be No. 1 pick from my hometown, but also from my college,” Garrett said. “That would be a huge nod to my friends, family and teammates. …I feel like I’m the best player in the draft.”
Five Texans have gone No. 1 overall since the merger in 1970. Houston Stratford’s Andrew Luck was the Lone Star State’s most recent top choice, going to the Colts in 2012. Highland Park’s Matthew Stafford is the only DFW product drafted No. 1 overall.
“I hope he goes No. 1,” said Oklahoma State defensive back Ashton Lampkin, who played at Fort Worth Dunbar.
Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans (Mansfield) and Louisville defensive end Devonte Fields (Arlington Martin) are the other Tarrant County products in this year’s draft who worked out at the combine.
“Something in the water,” Evans said of all the Texas products in this year’s draft. “I just think in Texas, in general, it’s so competitive. It’s almost a religion down there. You have the best of the best coming down there. You’ve got guys with a great knowledge of the game down there, …so I think just the love of game produces so much good talent.”
Texas had the third-most NFL players last season, with 187. It trailed only Florida (202) and California (192).
Here are a list of Texans invited to the combine, courtesy texashsfootball.com:
LSU S Jamal Adams (Lewisville Hebron)
Ole Miss WR Quincy Adeboyejo (Cedar Hill)
Utah DB Brian Allen (La Marque)
Houston LB Tyus Bowser (Tyler John Tyler)
Baylor WR KD Cannon (Mount Pleasant)
TCU DE Josh Carraway (Flower Mound Marcus)
TCU OT Aviante Collins (Fort Bend Willowridge)
Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans (Mansfield)
Louisville DE Devonte Fields (Arlington Martin)
Texas RB D’Onta Foreman (Texas City)
Baylor C Kyle Fuller (Wylie)
Arizona State K Zane Gonzalez (Deer Park)
Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett (Arlington Martin)
Texas A&M DE Daeshon Hall (Lancaster)
Texas A&M QB Trevor Knight (San Antonio Reagan)
UTEP RB Aaron Jones (El Paso Burges)
East Carolina WR Zay Jones (Austin)
Oklahoma State DB Ashton Lampkin (Fort Worth Dunbar)
Tulsa WR Keevan Lucas (Abilene)
Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes (Whitehouse)
West Virginia DE Noble Nwachukwu (Wylie)
Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine (Pflugerville Hendrickson)
Texas A&M WR Josh Reynolds (San Antonio Jay)
Mississippi State WR Fred Ross (Tyler John Tyler)
Baylor QB Seth Russell (Garland)
Texas A&M WR Ricky Seals-Jones (Sealy)
Oklahoma State DT Vincent Taylor (San Antonio Madison)
Utah OL Sam Tevi (Euless Trinity)
Stanford DE Solomon Thomas (Coppell)
Oklahoma DT Charles Walker (South Garland)
Houston WR Greg Ward Jr. (Tyler John Tyler)
Cal QB Davis Webb (Prosper)
Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook (Cameron Yoe)
Houston CB Howard Wilson (DeSoto)
Arkansas DE Deatrich Wise (Hebron)
