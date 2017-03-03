Romo or not, Roger Staubach sees another good season for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of questions this off-season.
How to get significant room under the NFL’s $167 million salary cap?
Whom to sign in free agency?
Is there another diamond in the upcoming NFL Draft?
What to do with Tony Romo?
However the answers play out, Hall of Famer Roger Staubach believes the Cowboys will be contenders against next season.
“I love seeing the Cowboys. Last year was just a great season. Of course, the Green Bay game (divisional playoff loss) was a heck of a game. I’m still amazed. I can still see Aaron Rodgers rolling out to the left there. All year long, you never quit on believing in the team, so we had a great year,” Staubach said. “I think we’ll add some people on defense, get better this year. I know it’s a tough situation for Tony. I’m still a big Tony Romo fan. Tony is a great player, great person, but with Dak (Prescott) around, it really was amazing. He’s a leader. He’s a heck of a football player. So we can’t have two really great quarterbacks at the same time. I think that it all gets straighten out and Dallas will have a really good year this year.”
Staubach and his daughter, Michelle Staubach Grimes, joined Cowboys safety Brandon Carr in celebrating the first Tackle Reading event at Dallas’ Frank Guzick Elementary School Thursday. The event coincided with Read Across America Day and the birthday of Theodor Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss.
“Brandon is such a great player. Cornerback is such an important position. (Morris) Claiborne had a really great year. You have to have a really good pass rusher, good secondary that will stay with really great receivers so to have them both, really makes a great defense, Staubach said of Carr and Claiborne, who both become unrestricted free agents on March 9. “Hopefully, they work it out and they come back.”
Staubach also praised Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones on being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“Jerry has done a lot of things that really helped the league. The contracts with the networks, Jerry was very strong back in the old days, CBS wanted to lower the contract and Jerry said we needed to stay in there, so Jerry has had a big impact on the league,” Staubach said. “Also his three Super Bowls in his era with the Cowboys. I think it was well deserved as a contributor. He loves football. He loves the Cowboys. It’s so fun to see the whole family so dedicated to the Cowboys and a really good family that’s committed to the future of the Cowboys.”
