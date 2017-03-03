Cowboys’ Jim Maurer named NFL’s top trainer

Jim Maurer of the Dallas Cowboys received the Fain-Cain Memorial Award for Outstanding NFL Athletic Trainer of the Year.
The award was announced during the NFL Physicians Society’s annual scientific meeting and symposium at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind.
Dr. Daniel E. Cooper, head team physician for the Cowboys, presented the award to Maurer on behalf of the NFLPS.
Maurer has served as an athletic trainer in the NFL for 26 years. He started as the assistant athletic trainer for the Cowboys in 1990, and became the head athletic trainer in 1997.
Maurer, a Dallas native who lives in Irving, attended SMU where he worked with the football and swim teams.
The Fain-Cain Award is named for Dr. Thomas E. Cain, M.D., and Dr. Robert H. Fain, M.D., both long-time team physicians for the Houston Oilers. The award was established shortly after Dr. Cain’s death and Dr. Fain’s retirement. The award is given annually to an NFL athletic trainer who best reflects the virtues of a certified athletic trainer and displays the highest level of professionalism.
Top trainer
2017 Jim Maurer Dallas Cowboys
2016 Ryan Vermillion Carolina Panthers.
2015 John Norwig Pittsburgh Steelers
2014 Kevin O’Neill Miami Dolphins
2013 Pepper Burruss Green Bay Packers
2012 H. Rod Martin Oakland Raiders
2011 Steve Antonopulos Denver Broncos
2010 Bill Tessendorf Baltimore Ravens
2009 Hunter Smith Indianapolis Colts
2008 John Omohundro Arizona Cardinals
2007 David C. Kendall Kansas City Chiefs
2007 Ron O’Neil New England Patriots
2006 Scottie Patton New Orleans Saints
2006 Kevin Mangum New Orleans Saints
2006 Duane Brooks New Orleans Saints
2005 Lindsy McLean San Francisco 49ers
2004 Bubba Tyer Washington Redskins
2003 Ronnie Barnes New York Giants
2002 Jim Whitesel Seattle Seahawks
2001 Dean Kleinschmidt New Orleans Saints
2000 Kent Falb Detroit Lions
1999 Fred Zamberletti Minnesota Vikings
1998 Jerry “Hawk” Rhea Atlanta Falcons
