March 3, 2017 10:09 AM

Cowboys’ Jim Maurer named NFL’s top trainer

Jim Maurer of the Dallas Cowboys received the Fain-Cain Memorial Award for Outstanding NFL Athletic Trainer of the Year.

The award was announced during the NFL Physicians Society’s annual scientific meeting and symposium at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind.

Dr. Daniel E. Cooper, head team physician for the Cowboys, presented the award to Maurer on behalf of the NFLPS.

Maurer has served as an athletic trainer in the NFL for 26 years. He started as the assistant athletic trainer for the Cowboys in 1990, and became the head athletic trainer in 1997.

Maurer, a Dallas native who lives in Irving, attended SMU where he worked with the football and swim teams.

The Fain-Cain Award is named for Dr. Thomas E. Cain, M.D., and Dr. Robert H. Fain, M.D., both long-time team physicians for the Houston Oilers. The award was established shortly after Dr. Cain’s death and Dr. Fain’s retirement. The award is given annually to an NFL athletic trainer who best reflects the virtues of a certified athletic trainer and displays the highest level of professionalism.

