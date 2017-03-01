Did Denver just open the door for Tony Romo?

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy Pause

1:14 Michael Irvin on where Tony Romo's next landing spot might be

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:25 Activist meets with Jacqueline Craig

1:15 Officer who arrested Jacqueline Craig gets interviewed by internal affairs

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy

0:41 TCU hitter encouraged by lineup's showing against Rice

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"