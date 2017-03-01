Did Denver just open the door for Tony Romo?

The Denver Broncos have long been considered a potential landing spot for quarterback Tony Romo whenever he officially part ways with the Dallas Cowboys.
Romo and owner Jerry Jones will meet soon to discuss the matter, according to vice-president Stephen Jones.
Without saying Romo’s name, Broncos coach Vance Joseph laid out the welcome mat for the 36-year old quarterback at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
Joseph said the team was confident in their two quarterbacks, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. But he also said they would consider bringing in a veteran quarterback.
“We’re set, at the moment,” Joseph said Wednesday morning. “With free agency starting next week, any player that can help us moving forward and help our team get better we’re going to research and look into. But right now, we have two young guys that we believe in.”
Joseph later added, “Having a veteran quarterback who has won games in the past, it brings excitement to your locker room and your city.”
There is no veteran quarterback potentially on the free agent market who fits that bill better than Romo, the Cowboys all-time leading passer.
It’s just a matter of when and how Romo departs from the Cowboys, who have given the keys to the franchise to 2016 rookie sensation Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys are interested in a trade, but will likely be forced to release Romo.
The Broncos and the Houston Texans are the most likely landing spots because both are considering a veteran quarterback away from contending next season.
