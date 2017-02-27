Dallas Cowboys announce NFL Draft Day parties for fans

The Dallas Cowboys produced one of their best draft classes in years last spring.
Will they do it again?
The Class of 2016 produced Pro Bowl rookies in quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.
This year’s draft is April 27-29 in Philadelphia, Pa. The first round is Thursday, April 27. Rounds two and three are Friday, April 28. Rounds four through seven are Saturday, April 29.
The Cowboys will be hosting three days of draft parties at The Star in Frisco.
The events begin at 5 p.m. on April 27, with activities on the Tostitos Championship Plaza. At 6 p.m., Ford Center opens with coverage of the first round. The Cowboys have the 28th overall pick.
On the second day, the events begins again at 5 p.m. on the plaza. The Ford Center doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a roundtable hosted by Brad Sham with this year’s first-round pick along with players.
On the final day of the draft, there will be the inaugural 5K with pre-race activities at 9 a.m. and the race set to begin at 10 a.m. Early registration, starting at $40, is open now and includes a t-shirt and finisher’s medal. To register for the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, visit www.dallascowboys.com/draftday.
The Ford Center will open at 10 a.m. for the final four rounds.
Admission and parking to all events, excluding the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, is free.
