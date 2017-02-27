Tony Dorsett on his CTE daily fight: ‘I have more bad than good’

When legendary running back Tony Dorsett was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalapathy (CTE) in 2013, it brought issue of head injuries in the NFL home to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Hall of Fame running back, 62, has been on a slow decline ever since. He opened up about his plight Saturday night during the celebration honoring the 25-year anniversary of the 1992 Super Bowl title team.
"I'm fighting CTE," Dorsett said. "I have good days and I have bad days. The unfortunate thing sometimes is I have more bad than good. It is what it is. I'm trying to maintain and handle it."
Dorsett has acknowledged in the past that he suffers from short-term and long-term memory loss as well as bouts of anger due to CTE.
He was part of a class action lawsuit involving a number of former players who sued the NFL for its treatment of head injuries and not informing players of the long term effects of head trauma.
Dorsett played 12 seasons in the NFL, including 11 with the Cowboys. He is the team's Ring of Honor as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He retired with 12,739 rushing yards, which rank ninth all time.
Dorsett was part of the Cowboys 1977 Super Bowl title team.
