Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: We’ll work through Tony Romo situation

Jerry Jones, still basking in his Hall of Fame election, isn’t ready to make any definitive statements regarding the future of veteran quarterback Tony Romo with the Dallas Cowboys.
Jones said last month that he wanted to “cool it” on the Romo talk and deflected that subject yet again during a radio appearance Wednesday.
“It’s no secret that I just think so much of him as a person and think so much of him as a player,” Jones said on the Ben & Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan. “The team we have, especially the offensive side of the ball, was built for Tony. So this is what it is. It’s a juncture that we have to address.
“I don’t know how ultimately we will resolve this. Nobody should be alarmed because you don’t have all the answers. There are some issues here that you just got to see how the cards are played. But we’ll work through this.
“We have a sound enough foundation together that on an individual basis we’ll get through this.”
Dak Prescott had arguably the best rookie season by a quarterback in NFL history, and has established himself as the quarterback going forward. That means Romo has to find another destination and all signs point to him wanting to continue his playing career somewhere next season.
The most likely scenarios are for the Cowboys to either trade or release Romo this offseason. The 14-year veteran has a 2017 cap number of $24.7 million, which stands as the highest among any quarterback for next season.
The Cowboys would save roughly $5.1 million in cap space if they part ways with Romo. Another option should they release him is to designate him as a post-June 1 cut and spread the cap hit over 2017 and 2018.
Romo, who turns 37 in April, took only seven plays this season. He threw a touchdown in his lone series in the regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Assuming the Romo era in Dallas is done, he will exit as the franchise leader in passing yards (34,154), passing touchdowns (247), passer rating (97.1), completion percentage (65.3) and most 3,000-yard passing seasons (seven).
