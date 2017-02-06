Patriots, Cowboys, Packers carry best odds to win Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LI is over.
New England won it in record-breaking style, beating Atlanta 34-28 in overtime after trailing by 25 points. It was the first overtime in Super Bowl history and the comeback was the largest in NFL postseason history.
While the Patriots celebrate, Bovada has released odds for Super Bowl LII, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis, Minn. on Feb. 4, 2018.
The Patriots, behind four-time Super Bowl most valuable player Tom Brady, carry 5 to 1 odds of repeating.
The Dallas Cowboys, who had a bounce-back season behind coach of the year Jason Garrett and rookie of the year Dak Prescott, carry 9-1 odds along with Green Bay.
Pittsburgh is next at 12-1.
The Falcons, still absorbing the stunning loss, come in at 14-1.
Expectations are low again for Cleveland and San Francisco. Both carry 150-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII.
A betting chance
Here are the odds to win Super Bowl LII next season, according to Bovada:
New England Patriots 5/1
Dallas Cowboys 9/1
Green Bay Packers 9/1
Pittsburgh Steelers 12/1
Atlanta Falcons 14/1
Denver Broncos 16/1
Minnesota Vikings 16/1
Oakland Raiders 16/1
Seattle Seahawks 16/1
Carolina Panthers 25/1
Indianapolis Colts 25/1
Kansas City Chiefs 25/1
New York Giants 25/1
Arizona Cardinals 33/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33/1
Baltimore Ravens 40/1
Detroit Lions 40/1
Houston Texans 40/1
Cincinnati Bengals 50/1
Miami Dolphins 50/1
New Orleans Saints 50/1
Philadelphia Eagles 50/1
Tennessee Titans 50/1
Washington Redskins 50/1
Buffalo Bills 66/1
Jacksonville Jaguars 66/1
Los Angeles Chargers 66/1
Los Angeles Rams 75/1
New York Jets 75/1
Chicago Bears 100/1
Cleveland Browns 150/1
San Francisco 49ers 150/1
