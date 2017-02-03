Cowboys Corner

February 3, 2017 4:37 PM

Jaylon Smith shows comeback from knee injury is getting close

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

Jaylon Smith missed his entire rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys.

When he was placed on season-ending injured reserve last month, Smith vowed to make a comeback and he was going to “trust God’s timing.”

The timing appears to be ahead of schedule based on a video he tweeted out.

Smith missed his rookie season after sustaining a serious knee injury in his final college game at Notre Dame.

Smith underwent surgery to reconstruct his left anterior cruciate ligament after the bowl game, and has been dealing with a drop foot condition that requires him to wear a brace during rehab exercises. He has a nerve regenerating in his left knee.

Smith said last month that he expects to be ready to participate in organized team activities in May and make an impact on the 2017 season.

Based on the video, it appears he might be on schedule to do just that.

The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

Rookies Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott emerge as stars during an 11-game win streak, leading to a 13-3 regular-season record. But a gut-wrenching divisional-round loss to the Packers kept the Cowboys from advancing in the post season.

Star-Telegram photos Editing by Mark Hoffer
 

Related content

Cowboys Corner

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: Steer that escaped from butcher shop tracked down by cowboys, police in Weatherford

View more video

Sports Videos