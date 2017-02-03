Jaylon Smith shows comeback from knee injury is getting close

Jaylon Smith missed his entire rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys.
When he was placed on season-ending injured reserve last month, Smith vowed to make a comeback and he was going to “trust God’s timing.”
The timing appears to be ahead of schedule based on a video he tweeted out.
Lab Work day 1! Dat Shake back #ClearEyeView pic.twitter.com/kuQmj89vjV— Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) February 3, 2017
Smith missed his rookie season after sustaining a serious knee injury in his final college game at Notre Dame.
Smith underwent surgery to reconstruct his left anterior cruciate ligament after the bowl game, and has been dealing with a drop foot condition that requires him to wear a brace during rehab exercises. He has a nerve regenerating in his left knee.
Smith said last month that he expects to be ready to participate in organized team activities in May and make an impact on the 2017 season.
Based on the video, it appears he might be on schedule to do just that.
Comments