February 3, 2017 12:17 PM

On brink of HOF, Jerry Jones regrets not having more Super Bowl wins

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows what is being said about him as his name is being bandied about for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Jones' influence and impact on the league as an owner is unquestioned. He has grown the game and made the league billions through his marketing deals and television contracts.

But his work as general manager of the Cowboys leaves a lot to be desired.

While he won three Super Bowl titles during his first seven years with the team, critics also blame him for the Cowboys lack of success since their most recent Super Bowl title in 1995.

The Cowboys have won just two playoff games since 1997.

Jones says understands why people want to separate his work as owner and general manager and admits the the team's lack of success on the field after the first eight years is surprising to him.

In addition to this season when the Cowboys had the league's best record and home-field advantage throughout the playoff only to lose in the divisional round to Green Bay Packers, Jones points to 2007 and 2014 as failed opportunities to add to his Super Bowl resume.

The Cowboys went 13-3 in 2007 and also also had home-field advantage throughout the playoff, but lost in the divisional round by the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants.

They went 12-4 in 2014, beat the Detroit Lions in the wild-card game before losing to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoffs on the catch that wasn't by receiver Dez Bryant. The Cowboys still feel if they would have won that game they would have beaten the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game and reached the Super Bowl.

Jones says not getting another Super Bowl, especially without Tony Romo at quarterback, is his biggest regret and disappointment.

"We’ve had in ‘07. We had in probably ‘14. We’ve had teams that should have added to my record here as far as how many Super Bowls we’ve won and that’s very disappointing that we didn’t get that done," Jones said. "That would be, for me, (my biggest disappointment) right there with having had Tony Romo and not competed in and won a Super Bowl.

“And certainly a couple of more Super Bowls would even alter that question you just asked me."

Indeed.

A couple of more Super Bowls and there would be no questions asked about Jones' Hall of Fame resume.

