QB Dak Prescott earns Pepsi NFL rookie of the year honor

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's breakout rookie season got even better on Friday when he was named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year.

Prescott beat out running back teammate Ezekiel Elliott, San Diego Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Prescott's incredible rise from fourth-round project to supplanting Tony Romo as the Cowboys starting quarterback en route to one of the best rookie seasons of any quarterback in NFL history resonated in a voting by the fans for the Pepsi honor.

Prescott started all 16 games and posted 3,667 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. His six rushing touchdowns set a single-season franchise record by a Cowboys quarterback.

Prescott had the best completion percentage (67.8), touchdown-interception ratio (23-4), and passer rating (104.9) by any rookie quarterback in NFL history.

In leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record, he tied Ben Roethlisberger for the most wins ever by a rookie quarterback.

He’s the first rookie and only the second player in NFL history to throw for at least 3,500 yards with fewer than five interceptions in a season. New England quarterback Tom Brady was the other.

Thank you fans for voting me your 2016 @pepsi rookie of the year pic.twitter.com/nziowM4gsP — Dak Prescott (@dak) February 3, 2017

This is the first award of a possible weekend of hardware for the Cowboys during Super Bowl LI festivities in Houston.

Prescott and Elliott are up for NFL offensive rookie of the year honors. Coach Jason Garrett is a favorite to win NFL coach of the year.

And owner Jerry Jones could be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

All will be decided on Saturday.