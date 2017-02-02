Michael Irvin: Denver, Houston would fit Tony Romo

Everyone, it seems, wants to speculate on Tony Romo’s future. Aside from Romo and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that is.
It remains highly unlikely Romo returns to the Cowboys as a backup to Dak Prescott. So does he retire? Can the Cowboys find a trade partner? Or do the Cowboys release him and allow Romo to choose his employer?
The Denver Broncos make the most sense and are the favorite in betting circles as Romo’s likely landing spot. But the Houston Texans, who have the stumbling block of big money tied up in Brock Osweiler, and the Arizona Cardinals, who could see Carson Palmer retire, both appear only a quarterback from Super Bowl contender. All three places are short flights from DFW, where Romo recently moved into a new home.
Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin addressed Romo’s future Thursday during an NFL Network press conference.
“I hope he ends up in a place where they really have a shot at doing something,” Irvin said. “I hope it’s a place like a Denver. Right here [in Houston] wouldn’t be bad for Tony. The team here is a pretty good team, probably a quarterback away. But whatever team takes Tony, let me tell you my two cents: Be smart enough to take him in his offense because you’re paying for him shoulders up. You’re not paying -- you’re not giving up what you’re going to give up -- for him shoulders down because you know the body is not what it used to be. So when you take Tony on, bring his offense so you can get the best Tony you know. You can use all his knowledge to get where he needs to be. I thought when [Denver] ]hired Vance Joseph and he’s going to focus on the defense, …I thought it’d be a great opportunity because he can go to Denver and implement his offense and in the next couple of years do some pretty good things with that talent and that defense.”
