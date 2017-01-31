Troy Aikman “amazed” by Dak Prescott’s instant success

Only seven quarterbacks have ever won offensive rookie of the year. Dak Prescott might not join the list despite arguably the greatest rookie season a quarterback ever has had.
Prescott tied Ben Roethlisberger for the most regular-season victories by a rookie with 13 but likely loses out on the award to teammate Ezekiel Elliott.
Prescott left an impression on the Cowboys’ rookie record book and one of the team’s two Hall of Fame quarterbacks.
Troy Aikman, now a Fox analyst, couldn’t stop raving about Prescott on Tuesday.
“It’s hard to even put it into context what he did, because it’s not easy to do,” Aikman said. “It’s especially not easy when here was a young guy who had never taken snaps from center; he’d never run play-action passes, drop-back passes. Yet, he put the time in and worked hard and it looked like it was very natural for him. I said this earlier in the year: He’s the most impressive rookie quarterback I’ve ever been around. That’s not because of what he did on the field, it’s really as soon as you meet him, you can tell there’s something about him that’s really different. He’s got a maturity to him and some depth to him that I just have experienced from other young guys. Then, his play spoke for itself.”
Prescott, a fourth-round pick, got his chance only after Kellen Moore and Tony Romo were sidelined with serious injuries before the season. He completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 104.9 passer rating.
“He was drafted as a project,” Aikman said. “He wasn’t even going to be the backup. [He was] someone they hopefully could develop and maybe at some point he could play or they could use it for trade value – much like with the Packers had done with some of the quarterbacks that they had developed. For him to… do what he was able to do, I mean, I’m amazed by it.”
