Martellus Bennett likely skips trip to White House if Patriots win

Always-entertaining tight end Martellus Bennett said he likely would forgo a celebratory trip to the White House if the Patriots win and President Trump invites the team.
“I don’t know,” Bennett said Monday at Media Night. “I’ve got to win a Super Bowl [first], but most likely no.”
The former Texas A&M star, who was a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2008, then was asked why.
“Because that’s not… I don’t support the guy that’s in the House,” he said.
Bennett would not be the first to decline an invitation. In fact, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who counts Trump as a friend, skipped his team’s trip to visit President Obama in April 2015 after winning Super Bowl XLIX.
Bennett entertained reporters for an hour, showing off his big personality.
“I’ve never been malicious,” Bennett said. “I don’t really do anything [bad]. I’ve never been in jail, never been arrested. I pay my taxes. I’m just a normal human being. I just like to smile. I would rather smile than frown. I like to have a good time. But I’m an optimistic guy, so I find the sliver of light in any bit of darkness. That’s just who I am as a person. Part of that, me being who I am and being accepted by every guy on this team, it feels like a brotherhood. It just feels good. Guys come by me for jokes.”
