January 29, 2017 4:33 PM

Dak Prescott destroys Cowboys coach Jason Garrett in passing game

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has been playing a series of passing games with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott dating back to training camp.

They were bonding experiences but they were also competitive battles.

The two resumed their activities this week at the Pro Bowl with Garrett following a game of catch with Prescott with an nice throwing exhibition following the rookie’s perfomance in the Pro Bowl skills competition.

Prescott ended week by embarrassing Garrett in a trick shot competition, involving throwing footballs into a basketball hoop.

Prescott made all three of his tries. Garrett didn’t make any.

