Dak Prescott destroys Cowboys coach Jason Garrett in passing game

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has been playing a series of passing games with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott dating back to training camp.
They were bonding experiences but they were also competitive battles.
The two resumed their activities this week at the Pro Bowl with Garrett following a game of catch with Prescott with an nice throwing exhibition following the rookie’s perfomance in the Pro Bowl skills competition.
Jason Garrett trying to top Dak Prescott in the QB skills challenge pic.twitter.com/X3Tor4gH43— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 25, 2017
Prescott ended week by embarrassing Garrett in a trick shot competition, involving throwing footballs into a basketball hoop.
Prescott made all three of his tries. Garrett didn’t make any.
Watch tonight to see a two sport athlete in the #ProBowl! #DakKnows pic.twitter.com/ttzxPy8xLk— Dak Prescott (@dak) January 29, 2017
