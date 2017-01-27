Odell Beckham reflects on bond with kindred spirit Dez Bryant

. Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant and New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham are two of the league's best pass catchers and share the same birthday Nov. 4.
They call each of the Scorpio brothers.
But their connection is so much deeper because of their similar passion for the game as well as the accusations of sometimes letting their emotions get the best of them.
They texted and talked often during the season. Now they are just enjoying being around each other at the Pro Bowl.
"It's good to stay with guys who want to be great so you surround yourself with them," Beckham said. "He is like a big brother to me and we got the same birthday so it's been love."
Bryant, who is four years older, has matured a lot. But he understands what Beckham is going through better than anyone.
He has tried to counsel him on handling the criticism inside and outside of his organization while continuing to be play his best on the field.
Beckham said most people on the outside don't understand their passion, but they keep each other accountable.
"We talk all the time, just finding ways to be better," Beckham said. "We control our own destiny. People like us are very in love with this game. We put our heart and soul into it. It means so much more. It's just finding ways to hold each other more accountable. Like I said, he is like a big brother so it's all love."
