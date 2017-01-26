Dez Bryant bought food for rescue dogs to 'be nice'

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant went viral last weekend when Lost Paws Rescue of Texas posted a picture of him buying an entire table of dog food for the local rescue group.
The photo at a Southlake Petsmart was retweeted and shared countless times and even made the local news.
Bryant was in the store shopping for food for his own dog, Rambo, when he came upon the non-profit group's fundraiser last Saturday.
"I saw the table," said Bryant from the Pro Bowl in Orlando. "I said, 'lets go ahead and knock them out. It wasn't that much. I wanted to take care of it. I thought it would be nice."
He said he was surprised by the attention he received for simply being himself and trying to make people happy.
"That's just who I am," Bryant said. "It's not for show. I didn't know that was going to happen. Those are things I like to do. Those are things Dez chooses to do. I like seeing people happy. That's who I am."
