Source: Cowboys DE Tyrone Crawford has shoulder surgery

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford followed a disappointing and injury-filled season with shoulder surgery Thursday morning, per a source.
Crawford is the fourth Cowboys player to undergo surgery since the end of the season, joining defensive ends Ryan Davis and DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton.
It's the second consecutive off-season in which Crawford has undergone shoulder surgery. Last season, he had a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder repaired.
It's his left shoulder that needed to be repaired this time though he was slowed by shoulder, hamstring and back issues during the season.
He began as the starter at defensive tackle before being moved to defensive end. He missed the final two games of the season to nurse the shoulder.
But when he returned for the NFC Divisional playoff loss to Green Bay Packers, he was a backup to David Irving at left end.
Crawford had 4.5 sacks in 14 games this season and led the team in pressures.
The former 2012 third-round pick just finished the second year of a five-year, $45 million contract extension with $25.7 million guaranteed.
He was expected to be the centerpiece of the defensive line and pass-rushing force up the middle.
Now, following two injury-plague seasons, he faces surgery and an uncertain future as a starter. The Cowboys will address the defensive end position in the draft and free agency. They also like Irving's potential.
