Dak Prescott humbled to be at Pro Bowl, working with Drew Brees

. Dak Prescott will never get over the season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoffs, bringing an end to one of the most successful rookie seasons of any quarterback in NFL history.
However, Prescott plans to enjoy his extended season and experience as a member of NFC Pro Bowl team. It's the continuation of a surprising, yet magical, ride that began a year ago when the Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round out of Mississippi State as a developmental project only to see him replace Tony Romo as the starter and lead the team to the NFC East title with a 13-3 record.
Now, he is rubbing elbows this week in Orlando with many of his idols, such as New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Prescott is humbled, but he is also watching and learning.
"It's humbling just be going through these drills with Drew Brees," Prescott said. "He is one the greats. He is one of my favorites in everything he does. He is so detailed. We are out at the Pro Bowl. He is still hitting every drill, throwing every ball. One speed. It's the right way to do it. I learned a lot for him."
