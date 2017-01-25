Dallas Cowboys to exercise fifth-year option on guard Zack Martin

As expected, the Dallas Cowboys are going to pick up the fifth-year option on right guard Zack Martin at some point this off-season, executive vice president Stephen Jones said.
The Cowboys have until May 3 to exercise the option.
“I don’t know if he’s good enough,” Jones said, laughing. “Yes, yes. Obviously, we’ve worked hard to keep this line in tact and our goal is for Zack to be a Cowboy for his career. A big priority for us is to keep Zack around.”
Martin, the Cowboys’ first-round pick in 2014, has established himself as one of the best guards in the league. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons, and has been first-team All-Pro in two of them (2014 and 2016) and second-team All-Pro in the other (2015).
Martin committed just two penalties and gave up two sacks last season. For his career, he has allowed six sacks and been flagged 13 times.
As Jones alluded to, the Cowboys will explore the idea of a long-term extension for Martin in training camp. They have locked up left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick in previous training camps when each went into their respective fourth seasons.
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
Comments