Jerry Jones not concerned about NFL’s probe on Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott expressed frustration earlier this month that the NFL is “dragging its feet” in its investigation against him that began last July when an ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence.
Elliott, 21, has been cleared of any legal wrongdoing by the Columbus, Ohio, prosecutor’s office, but is still being questioned and investigated by the league if he might have violated the personal conduct policy.
The NFL can suspend players even if they aren’t subject to legal charges. But Jones said he is “very comfortable” with the facts and continued to back Elliott on Tuesday.
“I don’t want to get ahead because that’s obviously somebody other than me, but I’m well aware of all of the circumstances involved there and have felt good about it since training camp and have seen nothing that in any way would make me think any differently than we felt shortly after it became a point,” Jones said.
“I’m just aware of all the circumstances here. I would want our fans to know that I’m very aware of all the facts and the details and been aware of it since training camp and not one thing has come up or surfaced that in any way gives me any concern that I actually to my mind put to bed at training camp.”
Then why hasn’t the NFL put it to bed so to speak?
“Again, I don’t want to get into that,” Jones said. “I don’t want to get into how this comes out one way or the other.”
As far as Elliott is concerned, he wants closure on the situation.
“I would rather them not drag it on as long,” Elliott said after the Cowboys’ season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoffs. “I think if there was something to find, which there’s not, they would’ve found it by now. The police did a very thorough investigation.
“I will tell you this – it just seems like they’re dragging their feet right now. Who knows, man? I just want it to end.”
Elliott didn’t let the investigation affect his play on the field. He led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.
Elliott, the fourth overall pick out of Ohio State, rushed for 125 yards on 22 carries in the playoff loss to the Packers.
