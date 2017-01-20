The Dallas Cowboys will see the Green Bay Packers again soon.
Real soon.
The Packers eliminated the Cowboys from the playoffs with a 34-31 win in the divisional round at AT&T Stadium.
The Packers are among the Cowboys’ 2017 opponents. The league will announce dates and times in April.
NFL Kickoff 2017 Weekend will begin Thursday night, Sept. 7, and the regular season will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 31.
Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., will be played Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.
Here’s a look at the Dallas Cowboys’ 2017 opponents
Home opponents
New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers
Road opponents
New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons
