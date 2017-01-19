Cowboys Corner

January 19, 2017 11:37 AM

TXA 21 will salute Dallas Cowboys with Saturday lineup

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

The Dallas Cowboys season is over, but TXA 21 isn’t finished with the team just yet.

TXA 21 will be known as “Blue 21” for a day on Saturday and salute the team by broadcasting continuous Cowboys programming from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a club-record tying 13-3 record, but were eliminated from the playoffs in the divisional round by Green Bay last week.

Here’s Saturday’s lineup:

▪  1-2 p.m. Dallas Cowboys: Season of Change

▪  2-2:30 p.m. The Jason Garrett Show

▪  2:30-3 p.m. Cowboys Game Day Special: Cowboys Quarterback Show

▪  3-7 p.m. Deep Blue marathon

▪  7-7:30 p.m. The Jason Garrett Show (encore)

▪  7:30-8 p.m. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Calendar Experience

▪  8-9 p.m. Dallas Cowboys: Season of Change (encore)

