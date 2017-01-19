TXA 21 will salute Dallas Cowboys with Saturday lineup

The Dallas Cowboys season is over, but TXA 21 isn’t finished with the team just yet.
TXA 21 will be known as “Blue 21” for a day on Saturday and salute the team by broadcasting continuous Cowboys programming from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Cowboys finished the regular season with a club-record tying 13-3 record, but were eliminated from the playoffs in the divisional round by Green Bay last week.
Here’s Saturday’s lineup:
▪ 1-2 p.m. Dallas Cowboys: Season of Change
▪ 2-2:30 p.m. The Jason Garrett Show
▪ 2:30-3 p.m. Cowboys Game Day Special: Cowboys Quarterback Show
▪ 3-7 p.m. Deep Blue marathon
▪ 7-7:30 p.m. The Jason Garrett Show (encore)
▪ 7:30-8 p.m. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Calendar Experience
▪ 8-9 p.m. Dallas Cowboys: Season of Change (encore)
