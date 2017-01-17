Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott earns two honors from football writers

The accolades are starting to pile in for Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The Pro Football Writers of America announced that Elliott was named the 2016 Rookie of the Year and the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.
It’s worth noting that this is not the “official” postseason awards given out by the NFL. Those will be announced the night before the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 in Houston.
But it’s a strong indicator that Elliott should be receiving some hardware that night, too.
Elliott, 21, led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns (third in the NFL). He did so in playing in only 15 games as the Cowboys rested him in the regular-season finale with home-field clinched.
Elliott is the fifth rookie to lead the NFL in rushing since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
Elliott’s highlights included seven 100-yard rushing games, NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after his Week 10 outing at Pittsburgh and NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for October, a month in which he rushed for 525 yards and three TDs in four games.
Elliott is the fourth player to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year in franchise history by the PFWA, joining fellow running backs Emmitt Smith (1990), Tony Dorsett (1977) and Calvin Hill (1969).
Dorsett is the only other Cowboy to earn PFWA Rookie of the Year honors.
San Diego defensive end Joey Bosa was named the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year by the PFWA.
