Jerry Jones believes he has a team capable of winning the Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still trying to recover from Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
He believes the Cowboys let a tremendous opportunity slip away _ an opportunity, per Jones, at a chance to win the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
But Jones refuses to call this season a failure because of the emergence of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and the bright future the Cowboys have in front of them.
“Our team enjoyed about as fairy tail of a season that you can draw up,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday. “I’m not at all in anyway disappointed what has happened to us. We have a lot more answers about the future than when we started. You want to have this taste in your mouth. We have a team capable of winning it all. We really do. That team was capable of beating Green Bay.”
Jones said says he learned a lot about the Cowboys by the way they came back from deficits of 21-3 and 28-13 against the Packers.
He said the Cowboys are better than they thought they were, which bodes well for the future.
Jones said the Cowboys missed the opportunity to achieve the ultimate goal this season because Green Bay was better than he thought they were.
He said the Cowboys underestimated Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He said their success in beating the Packers 30-16 earlier in the season tempered the respect for what type of shootout they encountered on Sunday.
In hindsight, he said the Cowboys should have been more purposeful in running the ball early to control the game and keep Rodgers off the field.
“We were unquestionably challenged and dealing a little short with our defensive personnel,” Jones said. “We knew we were challenged against Rodgers. The strengths were our offense against the Green Bay defense. We needed to cut the head off of Green Bay. And do that early.”
