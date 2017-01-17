Jerry Jones: Tony Romo will play in a Super Bowl (somewhere)

Jerry Jones still has faith in Tony Romo to lead a team to a Super Bowl.
“I really believe that Tony Romo will play in a Super Bowl,” Jones said Tuesday on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “Now try that one on. I know that if he’s healthy enough, he’ll be in a Super Bowl. I strongly believe that.”
Jones, though, wouldn’t say where the quarterback might next get that chance. The Cowboys are expected to part ways with the 14-year veteran in the offseason either with a trade or giving Romo his release.
Jones said Romo’s future is “my decision.”
Romo’s 2017 cap number of $24.7 million stands as the highest among any quarterback for next season.
“There’s several cards to be played,” Jones said. “Don’t think for one minute if you see something written or something said about what and where Romo is going to be relative to our team that there’s any credibility to it. There’s only one that can make that decision, and there’s been no decision made.”
Romo, 36, took only seven plays this season. He threw a touchdown in his only series, which came in the regular-season finale against the Eagles.
Jones said Dak Prescott “played so well that there was never a time” the Cowboys considering playing Romo.
But Jones lauded Romo’s concession speech before Romo’s return from a compression fracture in his back that kept him out nine games. He served in a backup role the final eight games, including the divisional-round loss to the Packers.
“There’s no question he let his coaches, he let his coordinator, he let his head coach, let me completely off the hook by the way he handled the situation,” Jones said. “He did everything in his power to help this team go to the Super Bowl. You couldn’t have asked for more from him. He stood ready to step in there and potentially have the kind of game you saw the other quarterback [Aaron] Rodgers play out there Sunday. But everybody clearly understands why it didn’t work out that way because probably the best season a rookie has ever had at the quarterback position. That’s got us excited about our future. I’m talking about the way Dak played. That should have us excited. All of that is there. But make no mistake about it: Tony Romo really did yeoman’s work in helping this team get to the Super Bowl. He did his part. He was ready and he was very capable of going out there and making the kinds of plays that could get it done.”
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett appeared to offer his own public good-bye to Romo in his Monday press conference, saying, “We certainly want the best for him, whether he is here or whether he is somewhere else.”
Jones remains one of Romo’s biggest fans.
“Certainly, I feel very strongly about what you saw a veteran quarterback do in Rodgers out there, Romo is capable of doing,” Jones said. “Those are his kinds of plays. We’ve got a lot to think about here, but that’s in the future.”
